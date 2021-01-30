MQM-P MPA demands Sindh govt to resolve issues of industrial area

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui has drawn attention of the provincial government towards the infrastructure problems in Hyderabad's industrial zone

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui has drawn attention of the provincial government towards the infrastructure problems in Hyderabad's industrial zone.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Saturday, the MPA regretted that he had also previously taken up the issue before the minister but to no avail. He lamented that not a single step had been taken to remove the identified encroachments and develop the SITE area.Siddiqui said the encroachments had made the industrial work difficult in the zone. "Every day the problem of traffic jams is created.

Illegal restaurants and cabins on pathways have been allotted," he protested. He complained that the condition of the roads and the drainage system was terribly bad in the SITE area. "Every day trucks and other vehicles get stuck in the potholes and many times we see the accidents," he claimed. The MPA went on to add that the faulty drainage system had resulted in sewage poodles over the roads, creating sanitation issues in the areas as well. "Due to disinterest of the concerned staff the industrial area has been turned into a jungle," Siddiqui regretted and urged the minister to take serious notice of his letter.