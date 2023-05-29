MQM-P MPA expresses concern over growing street crimes

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui has expressed concern over the growing incidents of robberies and street crimes, saying that it seemed that the outlaws have been given a field day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui has expressed concern over the growing incidents of robberies and street crimes, saying that it seemed that the outlaws have been given a field day.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the MPA said the citizens as well as all the small and big traders had been affected by the ongoing spell of the crimes.

He claimed that due to the poor policing system, many people deprived of their cash or valuable items did not even report the crimes to the police.

He added that even if the citizens go to the police stations their FIRs were not registered.

The MPA said the police patrolling and the response of the emergency police were below par.

Siddiqui said a large number of motorbikes being driven on the roads did not seem to be registered with the Sindh Excise Department.

The MPA maintained that criminals and other people under the influence of drugs were freely moving in the city.

He demanded that the police should launch a crackdown against the outlaws besides improving police patrolling.