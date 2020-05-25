UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MQM-P MPA Nasir Qureshi Remained Unhurt In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

MQM-P MPA Nasir Qureshi remained unhurt in firing incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Nasir Qureshi Sunday night remained unhurt in a firing incident.

According to the reports, unknown armed persons opened fire at Qureshi's car but he remained unhurt. Three bullets hit the vehicle but no loss of life was reported.

Police, after receiving information, reached at the scene and started the investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Vehicle Car Nasir Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

3 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

4 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

5 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

5 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

6 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.