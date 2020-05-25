MQM-P MPA Nasir Qureshi remained unhurt in firing incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Nasir Qureshi Sunday night remained unhurt in a firing incident.

According to the reports, unknown armed persons opened fire at Qureshi's car but he remained unhurt. Three bullets hit the vehicle but no loss of life was reported.

Police, after receiving information, reached at the scene and started the investigation.