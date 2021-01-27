UrduPoint.com
MQM-P MPAs Censure Police For Failure In Controlling Street Crimes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

MQM-P MPAs censure police for failure in controlling street crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Muttahida Quomi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) members of Sindh Assembly from Hyderabad Wednesday took exception over the growing number of street crimes in Hyderabad and censured the police over its failure to combat criminals.

  In a joint press statement issued here, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Hussain and Nadeem Siddiqui said the increasing rate of street crimes had created a sense of insecurity among the citizens particularly among the business community of Hyderabad.  They said day-light criminal activities and free movement of criminals in the city raised question mark on the police performance.   They demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and high ups of Sindh police to take immediate notice of the increasing crime rate in Hyderabad and provide protection to the lives and properties of law-abiding people including the business community. 

