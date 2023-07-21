MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HMC

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have opposed the plan to sack hundreds of contractual staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Friday, MPAs Rashid Khilji and Nadeem Siddiqui said they had come to know about the plan to fire those employees even though they had been serving the corporation and the city for many years.

They informed that the MQM-P's mayors of HMC previously wrote several letters to the Sindh Government for regularization of those employees.

They asked the government that instead of making them redundant it should regularize their services.

The MPAs said they had also come to know that a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) which was scheduled due to their efforts to promote the regular employees was being postponed.

They demanded that the employees who had long awaited their due promotions should not be made to wait for their upgrade any longer.

The MPAs expressed a lack of satisfaction over the performance of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and its private contractor, Altas Pak.

They argued that the city was cleaner before the board was given the responsibility for the solid waste disposal.

The MPAs advised HMC's Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro to pay attention to the issues which required immediate measures of the corporation.

The office bearers of MQM-P Hyderabad were also present on the occasion.