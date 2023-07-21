Open Menu

MQM-P Opposes Plan To Sack Contractual Staff Of HMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 11:06 PM

MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HMC

The MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have opposed the plan to sack hundreds of contractual staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have opposed the plan to sack hundreds of contractual staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Friday, MPAs Rashid Khilji and Nadeem Siddiqui said they had come to know about the plan to fire those employees even though they had been serving the corporation and the city for many years.

They informed that the MQM-P's mayors of HMC previously wrote several letters to the Sindh Government for regularization of those employees.

They asked the government that instead of making them redundant it should regularize their services.

The MPAs said they had also come to know that a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) which was scheduled due to their efforts to promote the regular employees was being postponed.

They demanded that the employees who had long awaited their due promotions should not be made to wait for their upgrade any longer.

The MPAs expressed a lack of satisfaction over the performance of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and its private contractor, Altas Pak.

They argued that the city was cleaner before the board was given the responsibility for the solid waste disposal.

The MPAs advised HMC's Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro to pay attention to the issues which required immediate measures of the corporation.

The office bearers of MQM-P Hyderabad were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Rashid Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

8 minutes ago
 Education investment yields remarkable results in ..

Education investment yields remarkable results in FBISE annual examinations 2023 ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Respons ..

Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Response Strategy finalised

8 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into U ..

Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into US Congresswoman Greene - Lette ..

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Bastad results

Tennis: ATP Bastad results

13 minutes ago
 Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From German ..

Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From Germany - Defense Minister

13 minutes ago
Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonmen ..

Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonment of Kashmiri political leader ..

13 minutes ago
 Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo fin ..

Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo finish

13 minutes ago
 Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of Whi ..

Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of White House race

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

8 minutes ago
 DR Congo races to be ready for Francophone Games

DR Congo races to be ready for Francophone Games

8 minutes ago
 UN food agency worker killed in south Yemen: minis ..

UN food agency worker killed in south Yemen: minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan