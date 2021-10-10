UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Postpones Rally Due To Dr Qadeer Khan's Death

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

MQM-P postpones rally due to Dr Qadeer Khan's death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has postponed "Shehri Huqooq Rally" scheduled on Sunday due to demise of renowned nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

According to a press release issued by MQM-P Hyderabad chapter, a rally which was to be taken out from Heerabad to Kohinoor Chowk was postponed due to the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in Islamabad.

Dr Qadeer Khan is our national hero who made Pakistan's defence invincible by making it a nuclear state, his death is a great loss to the nation.

The funeral prayer in absentia of Dr. Qadeer Khan was also offered at the venue of the rally which was attended by the leaders and workers of MQM-P. The participants prayed for the departed soul to be in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

