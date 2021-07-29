UrduPoint.com
MQM-P Postpones Shehri Huqooq Rally Against Sindh Govt Scheduled For 31 July

Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:17 PM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has postponed its July 31 Shehri Huqooq Rally against provincial government in view of the rising numbers of the COVID-19 cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has postponed its July 31 Shehri Huqooq Rally against provincial government in view of the rising numbers of the COVID-19 cases.

The party's Deputy Convener Kunwar Naveed Jamil said at a press conference here Thursday that due to the worsening situation concerning the coronavirus and intensity in its spread the rally had been put off in order to avoid risking the health and lives of the people.

However, he said as soon as the COVID-19 situation improved, the MQM-P would resume the protest movement against the provincial government.

Jamil advised the people to adopt the precautions against the virus on voluntary basis because the Sindh government would take no step to protect them.

He said the MQM-P had no hope that the PPP would address the numerous problems being confronted by the residents in the urban Sindh areas.

The local leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

