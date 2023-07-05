MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Election Commission

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation submitted evidence to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), highlighting flaws in the voter lists and errors in the entries, the sources said on Wednesday.

Led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Syed Aminul Haque, the MQM-P delegation met with the ECP Secretary to discuss the irregularities observed in the voter lists, particularly in urban areas of Sindh, with a focus on Karachi. They raised concerns about tampering and unauthorized changes made to their vote bank.

During the meeting, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasized the need for transparent elections and expressed doubt that the faulty voter lists would be accepted by the public.

He further stated that the practice of unlawfully transferring votes from one location to another has cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process, suggesting political motives behind the manipulation of MQM-P's votes.

The MQM-P delegation also criticized the Provincial Election Commission in Sindh, accusing it of silence and acting as the "B team" of the ruling Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP).

Moreover, the MQM-P delegation alleged that the Provincial Election Commissioner ignored their objections and concerns regarding the irregularities in the voter lists.

In response, the Secretary of the Election Commission assured the MQM-P delegation of immediate action to address the issue. It was agreed that the matter would be resolved through a thorough examination of the voter lists, addressing reservations, and considering the evidence presented by MQM-P.

The Election Commission's response and actions in resolving these concerns will play a vital role in ensuring a fair and level playing field for all political parties involved in the electoral process.