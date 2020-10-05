UrduPoint.com
MQM-P Rake PPP's Leadership Over Coal For Their Alleged Corruption, Discrimination

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

MQM-P rake PPP's leadership over coal for their alleged corruption, discrimination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said the incumbent set up of government in Sindh can no longer continue.

Addressing the party's supporters on the Station Road after conclusion of the MQM-P's Hyderabad march, which started from City Gate Hotel in Heerabad here Sunday, Siddiqui raked Pakistan Peoples Party's leadership over coal for their alleged corruption and discrimination.

He asserts that a decisive moment had come in their political struggle and he invited the MQM-P's defectors to return to the party's fold.

"The MQM-P is a boat of Mohajirs. The people who will sail with us in the boat will be safe and those who remain outside the boat will not be safe," he warned.

He emphasized on the need for unity among Mohajirs because their ancestors were the creators of Pakistan and that they could never betray the country.

The Mohajirs are struggling for their identity, respect, honour and the right to rule Sindh's urban areas, he said.

Siddiqui said the migration of their ancestors from India was not an accident.

"This is the name of an agreement whose witnesses were the British government, the UN, the commonwealth, the Europeans, Quaid-e-Azam, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mountbatten and Red Cliff." He claimed that Sindhi Muslims in Sindh were not a majority in pre-partition India, adding that only Ghotki and Nasarpur were the majority Sindhi Muslim cities.

The Convener blamed former prime ministers and PPP's leaders Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto as well as the present leadership for ruining Sindh during 50 years of their rule.

"Around 70% of Sindhis live below the poverty line," he claimed.

The MQM-P's deputy convener Aamir Khan blamed the PPP Party for killings of Mohajirs during the riots in Hyderabad in late 1980s.

He said the feudal lords in the province had made the ordinary Sindhis their slaves.

"There is no difference between the PPP and the Sindhi nationalist parties. They all are enemies of Pakistan," he asserted.

Khan accused the PPP's provincial government for discriminating against Mohajirs while making appointments in the bureaucracy, police as well as in the local bodies.

He tacitly criticized PakSarzameen Party's leadership for failing to win the mandate of the voters in the 2018 general elections.

He said any political party or leader who opposed the creation of a new province in Sindh was an enemy of Mohajirs.

Khuwaja Izharul Hassan criticized the big landlords of Sindh and said they had even betrayed the famous Sindhi general Hosh Muhammad Sheedi while he was battling against the British forces in 1843.

He claimed that an honest population census in 2017 would have brought the result of around double the current population status of Karachi.

"This would have doubled the assembly seats from 42 to 84, letting the MQM-P elect its chief minister in Sindh. In such a situation the PPP would be running a movement for a separate province," he said.

He said the creation of new provinces in Pakistan was his party's manifesto.

Hassan bemoaned that some elements were trying to foment discord in his party and asked Mohajirs to remain united.

