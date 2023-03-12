UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Rejects Decision To Outsource Conduct Of Board Examinations To Third Party

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2023 | 08:50 PM

MQM-P rejects decision to outsource conduct of board examinations to third party

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad-based Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have rejected the Sindh Government's decision to outsource the conduct of the board examinations to a third party.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Qureshi, and Nadeem Ahme Siddiqui said the decision to stop the boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISE) from conducting the Matric and intermediate exams in the province was wrong.

"The Sindh government has been taking all sorts of work from third-party contractors," they said, arguing that involving private third parties in the government works had often produced bad results.

They contended that engaging the third parties for the said purposes gave an impression that the government did not trust its own organizations on which it was spending billions of rupees.

"In many boards in Sindh, the positions of chairmen, controller examinations and others have been lying vacant for a long time," they said, questioning how it was possible that those boards delivered as per expectations in absence of the top officials.

The MPAs also pointed out that the boards were also not being given the required government funding owing to which they were witnessing financial problems.

"Instead of privatizing the exams, Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh Government which has been in power for the last 15 years should have instituted reforms in the boards through good governance," they said.

The MPAs alleged that the third-party-conducted exams would open new doors for corruption besides rendering the government's BISE in greater financial straits.

They asked the government to withdraw from its decision of introducing third-party-conducted exams.

