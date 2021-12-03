UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Rejects Sindh Government New Local Government System Bill: Kanwar Naved

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Convener Mutahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan and Member Sindh Assembly Kunwar Naveed Jamil has said that his party has rejected the new local government system Bill which passed by the Sindh government.

Talking to employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation here on Friday, he alleged that newly passed Bill of local government systems was clearly indicating the dictatorial and ethnic acts of the rulers of provincial government and demanded the withdrawal of the said Bill with immediate effect.

He maintained that MQM-P would not tolerate any injustice with the employees of the local government and the citizens.

He assured full support to employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and demanded the regularization of services of all contract employees of HMC with immediate effect.

Among others, Members MQM (P) Rabita (Coordination) Committee Suhail Mashadi, Zafar Kamali and District Incharge MQM (P) Hyderabad Zafar Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

