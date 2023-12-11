MQM-P reorganizing party at UC level

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) held a meeting of the Hyderabad-based leaders and workers of the party to reorganize MQM-P at the level of the Union Committees (UCs)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) held a meeting of the Hyderabad-based leaders and workers of the party to reorganize MQM-P at the level of the Union Committees (UCs).

Addressing the meeting here on Monday Deputy Convener of the party Abdul Waseem emphasized that political success could only be achieved through unity as the consequences of division had already been witnessed.

He underscored the need for further strengthening and stabilizing unity in the ranks of the party. "By accepting one's mistakes the people earn respect and the people who work for greater common objectives, they also make sacrifices," he said.

The Rabita Committee's Member Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani said when he was leading Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) he never forgot his affinity for the MQM-P.

"Sacrifices have remained an integral part of the political struggle of MQM-P and the party's leadership won't let those sacrifices go in vain," he assured.

He said together they would restore the past glory of their party.

Syed Sohail Mashadi, a member of the Rabita Committee, contended that the style of politics as practiced by former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) founding leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto stood replaced by the politics of PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He alleged that the PPP imposed its mayors on Karachi and Hyderabad thanks to the rigged local government elections.

The party's leader advocate Dilawar Qureshi said the MQM-P's town and UC offices were nurseries of political training for the workers who were supposed to be groomed at those offices. Muhammad Ali Shah, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and Navaid Abbassi also expressed their views at the meeting.