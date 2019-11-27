MQM-P representatives appeal Sindh Chief Minister to review wheat distribution policy for Hyderabad

The Muttahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) members of Sindh Assembly have appealed Chief Minister to review wheat distribution policy for city and enhance the quota according to the population of the second largest city of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Muttahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) members of Sindh Assembly have appealed Chief Minister to review wheat distribution policy for city and enhance the quota according to the population of the second largest city of the province.

In a statement issued from the office of MQM-P Hyderabad on Wednesday, the MPAs elected from Hyderabad claimed that population of Hyderabad district had crossed 3.5 million mark and majority of residents were using flour of local wheat crushing units (Chakkis).

These units had received insufficient wheat quota in the months of October and November 2019, they said and emphasized the need of enhancing wheat quota to these units in the month of December so that the citizens could be able to get flour at their nearest.

They also demanded Sindh Chief Minister and high ups of provincial food department to take strict action against wheat hoarders and ensure smooth supply to wheat crushing units so that the citizens could get flour on reasonable price.