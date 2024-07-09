Open Menu

MQM-P Sets Up Online Complaint Cell For Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM

MQM-P sets up online complaint cell for public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has established a Connect Complaint Cell to receive public complaints pertaining to civic and other issues and to help in seeking their resolution.

In a statement issued here on Monday MQM-P Hyderabad chapter's Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui while expressing gratitude to the party's leadership for the initiative said the cell was a gift for the people by his party.

According to him, a mobile phone app had been launched through which people could register their complaints and highlight their issues while sitting in their homes.

He was apprised that the staff at the cell would work round the clock. Siddiqui blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Sindh government for creating a host of problems for the public by turning the departments that had been created for the public service into a burden on the people.

APP/zmb/

