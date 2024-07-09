MQM-P Sets Up Online Complaint Cell For Public
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has established a Connect Complaint Cell to receive public complaints pertaining to civic and other issues and to help in seeking their resolution.
In a statement issued here on Monday MQM-P Hyderabad chapter's Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui while expressing gratitude to the party's leadership for the initiative said the cell was a gift for the people by his party.
According to him, a mobile phone app had been launched through which people could register their complaints and highlight their issues while sitting in their homes.
He was apprised that the staff at the cell would work round the clock. Siddiqui blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Sindh government for creating a host of problems for the public by turning the departments that had been created for the public service into a burden on the people.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Blind murder case solved, two held
Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns
Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram
Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting
Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed
Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief
June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..
SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Paediatrician for taking precautionary measures to avoid water born diseases54 seconds ago
-
President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 202410 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case solved, two held17 minutes ago
-
Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram17 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting17 minutes ago
-
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed21 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur21 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief21 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern over misuse of social m ..37 minutes ago
-
SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape37 minutes ago
-
Journalists served notices in contempt case39 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra marriage case till July 939 minutes ago