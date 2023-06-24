Open Menu

MQM-P Shows Concern Over Non-payment Of Salaries To HMC Employees Before Eid-ul-Azhaa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 09:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The MPA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Nasir Qureshi has complained that less than a week is left in Eid Ul Azha but the employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) had not been paid their salaries.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Qureshi said the Sindh government had announced early payment of salary for the month of June, 2023, to the government employees by June 22.

However, he deplored, the staff of the corporation had not even been paid the salary for the month of May, 2023.

The MQM-P's MPA requested the Sindh Government and the Mayor of HMC Kashif Ali Shoro to ensure that the employees were paid their salaries before the upcoming Eid.

