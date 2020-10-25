HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Sunday said his party was akin to the Noah's arc for the Mohajir community living in Sindh.

Speaking at the Youth Convention, organized at Mehran Arts Council here, he said no artificially created political entity could replace MQM-P.

"The test tube babies of politics can't replace us, I believe," he asserted, adding that they would only be replaced if the people grew disappointed in their leadership.

He said the MQM-P had all along endeavored for the identity and rights of Mohajir people, recalling that in the 1980s neither Mohajirs nor his party were well known in the country but during the last 3 decades their political struggle put both of them on the map.

Siddiqui said their forefathers were given the choice either to live in India or migrate to Pakistan but they opted for the latter.

He claimed that 20 cities of Sindh province in the pre-partition India were dominated by Hindu population, adding that after the migration, Mohajirs replaced the Hindus in those cities.

"The Hindus from Sindh got the possession of the properties which our ancestors had left in India and we took possession of their properties," he added.

He said the purpose for which Pakistan was founded had no room for the feudalistic mode of politics.

Siddiqui observed when former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was the founding chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, came to the power he laid the basis for ethnic discrimination in Sindh by introducing the quota system.

He blamed the PPP for carrying forward the divisive legacy of the party's founder.

The MQM-P's Convener urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the quota system and address the issue of under counting in the 2017 population census in the cities of Sindh.

He invited the youth to join his party but cautioned them that the deal would not be in their favor because they would have to sacrifice their personal interests for greater goals of the nation.

The MQM-P's other leaders also expressed their views on the occasion.