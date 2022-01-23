MQM-P slain worker to get justice soon: Syed Amin-ul-Haque

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin-ul Haque has said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) worker who was shot dead in Tando Allahyar district on January 21 will get justice.

He was talking to the media after condoling with the family of the slain worker Khaliur Rehman Khanzada alias Bholu, who was shot dead while going to the court to attend hearing of a murder case in which he was an accused.

Haque said he took up the matter of the killing with the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

He added that the issue would also be taken before the parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet.

He said that the MQM-P would ensure that Bholu and his family got justice and his killer was brought to book.

"The MQM-P will also ensure that the urban Sindh gets justice," he added.

The MQM-P's Deputy Convener Amir Khan said the party's Hyderabad chapter legislators including Sabir Qaimkhani, Salahuddin, Nasir Qureshi and Rashid Khilji had remained engaged with the administration and the people since the day of the incident.

Khan claimed that he DIG had verbally accepted that the situation was mishandled, referring to the baton charge on women by the local police and the raids on the houses of MQM-P's workers.

"The DIG had assured that all the 16 arrested persons would be released," he told, confirming that all those detained had been set free by the police.

The deputy convener appreciated the DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah for dealing with the matter efficiently in order to control the situation and also acknowledged the role of IGP Sindh.

The MQM-P's leader said they assured the police that if anyone had taken the law into their hands, the party's leaders would cooperate with the police to take action against those elements.

"But, don't arrest and take away anyone on the basis of suspicion. If there is any evidence or any eyewitness only then action can be taken," he underlined.

Khan asked the police to review and cancel the alleged fake FIRs in which workers of his party had been charged.

According to him, even Bholu's brother and other relatives who were in the burial had been booked in the FIR for taking part in the riots.

"Even the eyewitnesses of the killing have been booked." He said the witnesses of the murder case required protection and that their lives are under threat.

"The case depends on the witnesses. They should immediately be provided security so that when the trial starts justice can be done," he demanded