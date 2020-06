MQM-P, STP condemn blasts in 3 cities of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan(MQM-P) has condemned the cowardly terrorist attacks on the SindhRangers in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana which left 4 persons martyredincluding 2 personnel. The MQM-P's Hyderabad district Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui andother office bearers of the party in a press statement issued hereFriday said Pakistan's enemies were orchestrating the attacks. They said the country's enemies could not tolerate peace, progress anddevelopment of Pakistan owing to which they planned and executed suchattacks.

On behalf of the MQM-P, Siddiqui expressed solidarity with thefamilies of the martyred personnel and the civilians and prayed forearly recovery of the injured. Separately, the Chairman of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party(STP) Dr Qadir Magsi also condemned the attacks and described them asa conspiracy to sabotage peace in Sindh. Dr Magsi also expressed solidarity with the martyrs' families andprayed for recovery of the injured.