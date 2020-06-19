UrduPoint.com
MQM-P, STP Condemn Blasts In 3 Cities Of Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

MQM-P, STP condemn blasts in 3 cities of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has condemned the cowardly terrorist attacks on the Sindh Rangers in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana which left 4 persons martyred including 2 personnel.   The MQM-P's Hyderabad district Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and other office bearers of the party in a press statement issued here Friday said Pakistan's enemies were orchestrating the attacks.   They said the country's enemies could not tolerate peace, progress and development of Pakistan owing to which they planned and executed such attacks.

 On behalf of the MQM-P, Siddiqui expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred personnel and the civilians and prayed for early recovery of the injured.   Separately, the Chairman of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) Dr Qadir Magsi also condemned the attacks and described them as a conspiracy to sabotage peace in Sindh.   Dr Magsi also expressed solidarity with the martyrs' families and prayed for recovery of the injured

