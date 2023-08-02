Open Menu

MQM (P) To Celebrate Independence Day With Enthusiasm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:58 PM

MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm

The District Organizer Mutahida Quomi Movement (Pakistan) Hyderabad Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has vowed to celebrate the Independence Day of the country with enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The District Organizer Mutahida Quomi Movement (Pakistan) Hyderabad Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has vowed to celebrate the Independence Day of the country with enthusiasm.

The creation of Pakistan was the result of the sacrifices of millions of the people of the Sub-Continent and it is high time to forge unity by shunning all differences and striving for restoring the lost status of the homeland, he said while addressing the party workers and office bearers of towns and union councils of Hyderabad here on Wednesday evening.

Accompanied by party's Senior Joint Organizer of Hyderabad district Naved Abbasi and Joint Organizers Iftikhar Ahmed Kaimkhani, Umer Alwari, Rqafiq Ajmeri, Saeed Aziz and Shahzad Qureshi, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said currently the country is passing at crucial stage and there is the need to spread over the message of love, peace and affection and strive for bringing betterment in the country.

He called upon the workers and office bearers of the party to also prepare themselves for coming general elections adding that the party never left the citizens of Hyderabad who wholeheartedly supported MQM (P) despite conspiracies and undemocratic tactics from vested interests.

The MQM (P) elected representatives made all-out efforts in resolving the civic issues of the citizens including health and sanitation, the establishment of Hyderabad University and raising voices against injustices of HESCO management, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui claimed and added that the party office bearers and elected representatives will continue their struggle in providing maximum relief to citizens.

Among others, Senior Joint Organizers Naved Abbasi, Shoaib Jaferi and Kamran Shaikh also addressed the party workers.

