MQM-P to contest by-polls in Karachi: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) would contest by-elections with full-fledged preparations and would manage to win the NA seats from Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, the federal minister said that MQM (Pakistan) political ideology was based on principles and not on personal interests.

"The MQM (Pakistan) has always opposed using force against the political opponents," he added.

In response to a question on whether the MQM (Pakistan) would attend the All Parties Conference (APC) called by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he replied in the affirmative.

"MQM (Pakistan) is of the opinion that National Assembly should complete its constitutional term of five years and that general elections should be held after the completion of that time," he said.