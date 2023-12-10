Open Menu

MQM-P To Defeat Opponents In Elections: Zafar Siddiqui

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad district organizer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Zafar Siddiqui on Sunday said the revived unity and political activism of his party has given fright to the political opponents.

In a statement issued here, Siddiqui maintained that the opponents know that they would not be able to win seats from Karachi and Hyderabad if MQM-P was actively taking part in the elections.

He expressed hope that the two cities would give a huge mandate to the representatives from MQM-P.

He reiterated that questionable delimitations were carried out before the 2022 local government elections which were boycotted by the MQM-P.

Siddiqui said the political party which enjoyed power in Sindh paid no heed to the development of the urban parts of the province.

He alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) subjected those urban centers to discrimination.

