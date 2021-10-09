UrduPoint.com

(MQM-P) To Hold Shehri Huqooq Rally In Hyderabad On October 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will organize Shehri Huqooq rally in Hyderabad on October 10 to protest against the alleged corruption, bad governance and discrimination of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government.

In this regard, the MQM-P's leaders including former mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, former opposition leader Khuwaja Izharul Hassan and the party's MNAs and MPAs reached out to the workers in several localities of Hyderabad on Saturday.

They urged the people to take part in the rally in large numbers to send a message to the Sindh government about their utter resentment against its policies and actions.

Hassan said the PPP set the basis of divide in Sindh by introducing the quota system in the jobs.

He complained that Sindh's educated youth were being deprived of jobs.

Masood Ahmed, Saleem Razzaq, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and other leaders of the MQMP also addressed the workers.

More Stories From Pakistan

