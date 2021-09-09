MQM-P to launch protest against Sindh govt after LG elections in Cantonment boards

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Senior Deputy Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Aamir Khan Thursday said that his party will launch a protest movement against Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh Government after the local government elections in the Cantonment boards.

At a press conference here at his party's zonal office, Khan urged the Federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to get rid of the provincial government.

Commenting on the Pak Sarzameen Party's (PSP) alleged attack on MQM-P's zonal office, he said the PSP was the b-team of the PPP and it wanted to foment discord among the Mohajirs in Sindh.

"The people have rejected these elements and now they are resorting to violence," he alleged.

He asked the PSP to remain within their limits and warned that it would become difficult for them to control the reaction of the MQM-P's workers if such alleged attacks by the PSP continued.

He said the local government elections would be held in the cantonment boards in Karachi and Hyderabad, adding that his party was successfully campaigning to secure the victory.

"MQM-P will emerge victorious if the RTS system doesn't collapse this time," he said and added that his party was in a position to secure 6 out of 10 seats in as many wards of Cantonment board Hyderabad (CBH).

He blamed the Sindh government for making Karachi and Hyderabad calamity hit areas during the ongoing rains because of its corruption and bad governance.

Khan said the federal government should amend the 18th constitutional amendment which was not a divine revelation but a law legislated by the humans.

Commenting on the electronic voting machine he said only 5 countries in the world were using that system which had already elicited objections from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"We think that a new problem will be created. The old voting system should be improved," he suggested.

He urged the Supreme Court to implement the constitution and make the local government institutions stronger.

The other leaders of MQM-P were also present on the occasion.