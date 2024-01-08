MQM-P to participate in general elections: Zafar Siddiqui

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has said his party will land in the electoral battle during the upcoming general elections with optimal energy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has said his party will land in the electoral battle during the upcoming general elections with optimal energy.

Addressing the party's office bearers during a meeting here on Monday Siddiqui added that MQM-P would continue to represent and fight for the country's middle class.

He maintained that since the day the party was formed, it had relentlessly struggled for the rights of the middle class and the poor people of the country.

Siddiqui said during the last 5 years of the elected government, the MQM-P remained in the opposition in the Sindh Assembly. However, he added, whatever modicum of the funds the party could secure were efficiently spent on the public welfare and development. The meeting discussed the election campaign-related strategies.