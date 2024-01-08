Open Menu

MQM-P To Participate In General Elections: Zafar Siddiqui

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 08:59 PM

MQM-P to participate in general elections: Zafar Siddiqui

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has said his party will land in the electoral battle during the upcoming general elections with optimal energy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has said his party will land in the electoral battle during the upcoming general elections with optimal energy.

Addressing the party's office bearers during a meeting here on Monday Siddiqui added that MQM-P would continue to represent and fight for the country's middle class.

He maintained that since the day the party was formed, it had relentlessly struggled for the rights of the middle class and the poor people of the country.

Siddiqui said during the last 5 years of the elected government, the MQM-P remained in the opposition in the Sindh Assembly. However, he added, whatever modicum of the funds the party could secure were efficiently spent on the public welfare and development. The meeting discussed the election campaign-related strategies.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Poor Hyderabad Government Opposition

Recent Stories

SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international hu ..

SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international humanitarian technology conferen ..

22 seconds ago
 British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawa ..

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawaz Sharif

3 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week o ..

SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week of February

3 minutes ago
 DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio camp ..

DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against accept ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nominat ..

9 minutes ago
 CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

9 minutes ago
CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this ..

CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this month

9 minutes ago
 Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana ..

Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Division

3 minutes ago
 New US lunar lander runs into technical problem: c ..

New US lunar lander runs into technical problem: company

3 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

3 minutes ago
 CM inspects Ring Road project, orders timely compl ..

CM inspects Ring Road project, orders timely completion

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congr ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-e ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan