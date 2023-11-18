Open Menu

MQM-P To Sweep In General Elections: Anis Qaimkhani

Published November 18, 2023

MQM-P to sweep in general elections: Anis Qaimkhani

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Anis Qaimkhani on Saturday said his party would secure a historic victory in Hyderabad in the upcoming general election.

Talking to the party's Hyderabad chapter leaders while inaugurating the Central Election Cell of MQM-P here, Qaimkhani confidently said his party would bag all 6 seats of the provincial assembly and 2 out of 3 seats of the National Assembly from Hyderabad.

"We will also emerge victorious from Qasimabad and Tandojam," he asserted.

The MQM-P's leader said Karachi followed by Hyderabad were major contributors to the national revenue collection yet the 2 cities had been deprived of the due development.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Convener Abdul Waseem said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had ruled Sindh for 15 consecutive years but the party's government not only deprived Karachi, Hyderabad and other urban centers of development, but its stronghold Larkana was also in ruins.

He recalled that all the factions of MQM-P united some months ago and with the help of that unity his party would defeat the PPP in the election.

In Charge Sindh Organizing Committee Saleem Razzak said the so-called electables who spend hundreds of millions of rupees in the election campaign were afraid of MQM-P's candidates who belong to the middle class.

