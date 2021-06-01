MQM (P), traders, industrialists joint delegation holds meeting with HESCO Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A joint delegation of the leaders of Muttahida Quomi Movement (P), traders and industrialists, led by MNA Salahuddin held meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company here at his office on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed at length the issues of unannounced load shedding and power outage in Hyderabad and Latifabad and emphasized the CEO to activate the customer service centre, unearthing power theft and unannounced load shedding and power theft.

The HESCO Chief informed the delegation that due to shortage of staff as well as limited deployment of staff following spread of COVID-19, the management was facing difficulties in timely removal of faults.

Besides, he said that the shortfall of electricity was also the second cause of load shedding and uninterrupted power supply and the situation could not be controlled till bringing improvement in line losses.

He informed that the customers service centres have been activated in all operation circles, divisions and sub-divisions in order to address the grievances of the customers.

Meanwhile, another joint delegation of the office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Anjuman Tajran Hyderabad, Anaj Mandi and Anjuman Tajiran old Spare Parts also called on the HESCO chief and apprised him about the grievances being faced by the business community due to unannounced load shedding and power outage.

The delegation demanded completion of development projects of 11 KV feeders, replacement of faulty PMTs in industrial areas and resolving the issues of detection and excessive billings.