UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MQM (P), Traders, Industrialists Joint Delegation Holds Meeting With HESCO Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:10 PM

MQM (P), traders, industrialists joint delegation holds meeting with HESCO Chief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A joint delegation of the leaders of Muttahida Quomi Movement (P), traders and industrialists, led by MNA Salahuddin held meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company here at his office on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed at length the issues of unannounced load shedding and power outage in Hyderabad and Latifabad and emphasized the CEO to activate the customer service centre, unearthing power theft and unannounced load shedding and power theft.

The HESCO Chief informed the delegation that due to shortage of staff as well as limited deployment of staff following spread of COVID-19, the management was facing difficulties in timely removal of faults.

Besides, he said that the shortfall of electricity was also the second cause of load shedding and uninterrupted power supply and the situation could not be controlled till bringing improvement in line losses.

He informed that the customers service centres have been activated in all operation circles, divisions and sub-divisions in order to address the grievances of the customers.

Meanwhile, another joint delegation of the office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Anjuman Tajran Hyderabad, Anaj Mandi and Anjuman Tajiran old Spare Parts also called on the HESCO chief and apprised him about the grievances being faced by the business community due to unannounced load shedding and power outage.

The delegation demanded completion of development projects of 11 KV feeders, replacement of faulty PMTs in industrial areas and resolving the issues of detection and excessive billings.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Shortage Electricity Business Company Hyderabad Billings Chamber Anjuman Commerce All Industry P

Recent Stories

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

45 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

3 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.