MQM-P two ministers send resignation to PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say a delegation of joint opposition parties have called on MQM-P leadership at the parliament lodges during which all matters between both sides have been settled and a legal draft in this regard will be prepared soon.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) Federal Minister for Law Farogh Nasim and Federal Minister for Information and Technology Amin-ul-Haque on Wednesday said that they sent their resignations to Prime Minister Office.

The development took place as the day for voting on No-Trust-Motion was approaching fast.

The joint opposition parties earlier in the wee hours succeeded in winning the favor of key PTI-led government ally MQM-P.

A delegation of joint opposition parties called on MQM-P leadership at the parliament lodges during which all matters between both sides were settled and a legal draft in this regard would be prepared soon.

According to the MQM-P spokesperson, the agreement with joint opposition was finalized and the central executive committee of the PPP and the MQM-P Rabita committee would ratify the agreement today. He stated that the press conference in this regard would be held at 4:00pm today (Wednesday).

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his Twitter massage congratulated the nation and said that united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.