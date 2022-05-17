UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Urges Govt To Take Cognizance Of Load Shedding In Hyderabad City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Taking serious notice of the matter, members from National and Provincial Assemblies of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan on Tuesday demanded the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to resolve power outages' issues in the city

MNA Salahuddin, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Qureshi and Nadeem Siddiqui in a press conference also asked the government to look into this matter.

Salahuddin lamented that prolonged power outage in the city had made the lives of citizens miserable and people were not even getting drinking water.

MNA Salahuddin said that he was going to Islamabad and would try to discuss the matter with the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

MQM lawmakers also asked the prime minister and the Federal minister for power to take cognizance of unannounced load shedding which has affected people's lives.

Member of Sindh Assembly, Nasir Qureshi said the roads and streets of the city were full of contaminated water and there was no one to to address this issue.

MPA Nadeem Siddiqui said that not only citizens but businessmen and industrialists were wary about the power outage as they were suffering huge financial loss.

