MQM-P Urges Govt To Withdraw Fresh Increase In Gas Tariff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
The MNAs elect of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said the repeatedly increasing gas tariff and gas load shedding is badly affecting residential and commercial consumers
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The MNAs elect of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said the repeatedly increasing gas tariff and gas load shedding is badly affecting residential and commercial consumers.
In a statement issued here on Friday the MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada deplored that all residential areas in Hyderabad suffered gas load shedding and low pressure issues daily.
The MNAs pointed out that industrial consumers were also being affected and the situation was resulting in redundancy of the workforce and a drop in industrial production.
The MNAs urged the caretaker government to immediately withdraw a fresh hike in gas price.
Recent Stories
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients
PML-N prioritizes national interest over political fallout
KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO3 minutes ago
-
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara3 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar3 minutes ago
-
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held3 minutes ago
-
Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients3 minutes ago
-
PML-N prioritizes national interest over political fallout3 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal vows to remove Balochistan’s sense of deprivation1 hour ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC sends independent MPA-elect to jail for identification parade1 hour ago
-
Aneeq acknowledges Saudi ambassador's role in pilgrim services1 hour ago
-
WASA initiates action against absentees2 hours ago
-
3 injured in cylinder blast2 hours ago