MQM-P Urges Govt To Withdraw Fresh Increase In Gas Tariff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

The MNAs elect of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said the repeatedly increasing gas tariff and gas load shedding is badly affecting residential and commercial consumers

In a statement issued here on Friday the MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada deplored that all residential areas in Hyderabad suffered gas load shedding and low pressure issues daily.

The MNAs pointed out that industrial consumers were also being affected and the situation was resulting in redundancy of the workforce and a drop in industrial production.

The MNAs urged the caretaker government to immediately withdraw a fresh hike in gas price.

