MQM-P Urges HESCO To Curb Unscheduled Load Shedding, Replace Defected PMTs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 11:41 PM

MQM-P urges HESCO to curb unscheduled load shedding, replace defected PMTs

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked the authorities of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to curb unscheduled load shedding, timely replace defected pole mounted transformers and stop delivery of unjustified detection bills to the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked the authorities of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to curb unscheduled load shedding, timely replace defected pole mounted transformers and stop delivery of unjustified detection bills to the consumers.

These issues were raised at a meeting between a 25-member delegation of MQM-P, led by MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddqui, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HESCO Muazaffar Ali Abbasi.

The MNA said the defective PMTs should be replaced at the earliest and the company's staff deputed in the subdivisions should be given the required number of vehicles so that they could attend to the complaints without wasting time.

He emphasized the need of bringing transparency to the policy of imposing detections over the consumers.

Qaimkhani also underlined that HESCO's consumers' service complaint centers were not working efficiently and that the same needed to be streamlined.

The company's CEO assured the delegation that their complaints and suggestions would be addressed.

He said the consumers could contact helpline 118 for any electric supply related matter.

Abassi informed that the consumers could download a copy of their bill from HESCO's website for payment.

He appealed the consumers to timely pay the electricity bills.

