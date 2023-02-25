UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Urges Party's Workers To Sensitize People About Digital Census

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 07:38 PM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked the party's workers to sensitize the people about the importance and procedures of the ongoing digital population censu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked the party's workers to sensitize the people about the importance and procedures of the ongoing digital population census.

Addressing the workers here on Friday night, the MQM-P Hyderabad chapter's Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said the census was very important for the entire country.

He advised the workers to spare time from their livelihood-related activities and take part in the process of the census.

Siddiqui said the people should be sensitized to enlist all their family members in the population census.

He credited the MQM-P for the highlighting the importance of holding of fair census across Pakistan.

Zaheer Shaikh, Member District Organizing Committee, asked the workers to go from door to door and brief the people about the process of enlisting their family members in the census.

