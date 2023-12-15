MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

(@FahadShabbir)

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed deep concern over black marketing of fertilizer in Sindh and the party has urged the provincial government to take action against the hoarders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed deep concern over black marketing of fertilizer in Sindh and the party has urged the provincial government to take action against the hoarders.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the MQM-P Hyderabad's former MNAs and MPAs Sabir Qaimkhani, Rashid Khilji, and others deplored that the poor farmers were being compelled to pay exorbitant and arbitrary rates to buy fertilizer.

They observed that an artificial shortage of fertilizer had been created so that the dealers could sell it at over double rates.

The former legislators said the situation called for immediate action by the Sindh government to prevent the ongoing plunder of the farmers at the hands of the black market mafia.