HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of failing to address the problems of the people in Sindh for the last 15 years.

At a party's meeting at the zonal office here, Deputy Convener Abdul Waseem alleged that the PPP's provincial government had plundered funds and deprived the people of the due development of their cities, towns, and villages during those 15 years.

He said the PPP's government had posted its blue-eyed bureaucrats in all the government departments, but still, they had failed to achieve the objectives of development and of regulating the laws and rules.

Syed Suhail Mashhadi, a member of the Rabita Committee, alleged that urban development during all that time had remained an unfulfilled dream.

He claimed that when the MQM-P was in power before the PPP's government, the party had undertaken many development projects in Sindh's urban centers.

Syed Waseem Hussain, another member of the Rabita Committee, asserted that February 8 would prove to be a day of accountability for the PPP, which had grabbed the seat of Mayor Hyderabad.

He contended that Hyderabad's mayorship had gone to the PPP as a result of the MQM-P's boycott of the local government elections last year.

"The PPP isn't a genuine representative of the people of Hyderabad," he argued.

MQM-P leader Zafar Kamali said the party would defeat the corrupt politicians of the PPP as well as their corrupt bureaucrats on February 8 with the power of the people's vote.

Other local leaders of the MQM-P also expressed their views at the meeting.