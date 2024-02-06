Open Menu

MQM-P Vows To Sweep In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 11:37 PM

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Faisal Sabzwari on Tuesday emphasised his party's dominant presence in the Karachi electoral landscape and determination to secure majority seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Faisal Sabzwari on Tuesday emphasised his party's dominant presence in the Karachi electoral landscape and determination to secure majority seats.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that MQM-P set a target of winning at least 15 of the National Assembly’s seats in Karachi.

Sabzwari highlighted that MQM's election campaign in Karachi operates exclusively under the party's banner, emphasising its strong grassroots presence and organisational structure in the city.

In reply to a question about the potential division of the vote bank, Sabzwari claimed that they would not let the division of Muttahida’s vote bank occur.

"MQM was a member of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) cabinet due to its alliance with the PML-N," he said in response to a question.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan National Assembly MQM Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Bank Alliance Faisal Sabzwari Cabinet

Recent Stories

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

47 seconds ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

5 minutes ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

5 minutes ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

5 minutes ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

5 minutes ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

41 minutes ago
29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

40 minutes ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

48 minutes ago
 PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

48 minutes ago
 Educational, health institutions top priority for ..

Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal

48 minutes ago
 Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarc ..

Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales

48 minutes ago
 One suspect killed, another injured in police enco ..

One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan