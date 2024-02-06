MQM-P Vows To Sweep In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 11:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Faisal Sabzwari on Tuesday emphasised his party's dominant presence in the Karachi electoral landscape and determination to secure majority seats.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that MQM-P set a target of winning at least 15 of the National Assembly’s seats in Karachi.
Sabzwari highlighted that MQM's election campaign in Karachi operates exclusively under the party's banner, emphasising its strong grassroots presence and organisational structure in the city.
In reply to a question about the potential division of the vote bank, Sabzwari claimed that they would not let the division of Muttahida’s vote bank occur.
"MQM was a member of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) cabinet due to its alliance with the PML-N," he said in response to a question.
