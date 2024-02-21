MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the MQM-P and the PML-N will hold crucial talks on Wednesday (today).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPonit/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2024) After Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) reached agreement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) wanted the office of Governor Sindh, the sources said on Wednesday.

MQM-P would hold important talks with the PML-N today in Islamabad and would present its demand before it.

According to the sources, the MQM-P would stress upon its demand for the office of governor, making it clear that no alliance could be forged if they were not given any important seat despite securing 17 seats in the recent general elections.

The other demands including constitutional amendments and the local government systems would be discussed during the meeting.

“If all their demands are met then they will make decision to take part in the cabinet,” said the sources while quoting the MQM-P leaders.

On other hand, the PPP and the PML-N agreed to form governments in Punjab and Center. PML-N would support the PPP for Asif Ali Zardari’s appointment as president while the PPP would support the PML-N for Shehbaz Sharif’s election as prime minister.