MQM-P Wants Governor Sindh Seat For Alliance With PML-N
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:19 PM
The sources say that the MQM-P and the PML-N will hold crucial talks on Wednesday (today).
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPonit/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2024) After Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) reached agreement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) wanted the office of Governor Sindh, the sources said on Wednesday.
MQM-P would hold important talks with the PML-N today in Islamabad and would present its demand before it.
According to the sources, the MQM-P would stress upon its demand for the office of governor, making it clear that no alliance could be forged if they were not given any important seat despite securing 17 seats in the recent general elections.
The other demands including constitutional amendments and the local government systems would be discussed during the meeting.
“If all their demands are met then they will make decision to take part in the cabinet,” said the sources while quoting the MQM-P leaders.
On other hand, the PPP and the PML-N agreed to form governments in Punjab and Center. PML-N would support the PPP for Asif Ali Zardari’s appointment as president while the PPP would support the PML-N for Shehbaz Sharif’s election as prime minister.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education Dept. issues notices to 13 teachers over poor performances5 minutes ago
-
Six arrested for decanting6 minutes ago
-
Politicians in KP welcome consensus between PMLN, PPP on formation of Federal Govt6 minutes ago
-
Planning deptt drafts Rs 120bln budget for approval16 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day being observed today16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 253 kg drugs in six operations16 minutes ago
-
FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture26 minutes ago
-
Delegation of 39th MCMC visits DC office26 minutes ago
-
Anti-Encroachment operation continued36 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with 800 kites and 33 string rolls1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad recovers 10 stranded tourist vehicles from Snow from Galyat2 hours ago
-
Weather in KP to be cold, partly cloudy2 hours ago