MQM-P Warns Of Protests If HESCO Doesn't End Power Outages In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 10:55 PM

The MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Sabir Qaimkhani and Salahuddin have accused Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for carrying out power outages even during Yom-e-Ashura

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Sabir Qaimkhani and Salahuddin have accused Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for carrying out power outages even during Yom-e-Ashura.

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday, MNAs MPAs Rashid Khilji and Nadeem Siddiqui deplored that the company could not even maintain an uninterrupted supply of electricity during the 10 days of Muharram.

"The smallest faults in the transmission system take as long as a day at least for repair," Qaimkhani said.

The MNA reiterated that MQM-P's legislators had been raising their voices in the Senate, the National Assembly and the Sindh Assembly against the outages and detection bills served by HESCO.

He challenged the assertion of the company that it was facing 40 per cent line losses and said 3 industrial zones and 2 zones of small industries were located in the company's jurisdiction which provided good revenue collection.

The legislators warned that if all the defective transformers and other faults in the transmission system in Hyderabad were not addressed during the next 24 to 48 hours, MQM-P would hold a sit-in protest outside HESCO's head office in Hyderabad.

