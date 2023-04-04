MQM-P will not support any unconstitutional move: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Speaking at an event hosted by Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) on Monday, Converner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Siddiqui on Tuesday declared that the party would not support any unconstitutional or undemocratic move

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaking at an event hosted by Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) on Monday, Converner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Siddiqui on Tuesday declared that the party would not support any unconstitutional or undemocratic move.

"The MQM-P isn't only saving the government but also democracy," he said.

He claimed that the party's demands put before the incumbent coalition government were being accepted.

"The MQM-P would not change the mode of its politics under any pressure," he emphasized. He alleged that during the ongoing census, the population of Karachi and other urban towns of Sindh had not been properly counted.