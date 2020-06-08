UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MQM-P Withdraws 3 Bills From Senate

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:44 PM

MQM-P withdraws 3 bills from Senate

A lawmaker from Muttahida Quami Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Monday withdrew his three bills from the Senate following motions under Rule 115 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Senate, 2012

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A lawmaker from Muttahida Quami Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Monday withdrew his three bills from the Senate following motions under Rule 115 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in Senate, 2012.

MQM-P Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh withdrew his three bills following motions under Rule 115 which were the Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2019; National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Business 2019 From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance organises ‘Government: Inc ..

1 minute ago

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

44 minutes ago

COVID-19 Confirmed Case Count in Africa Passes 187 ..

1 minute ago

Iran Used Its First Satellite in Orbit to Track Ve ..

1 minute ago

Higher education students urges extra time for sub ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.