MQM-P withdraws 3 bills from Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A lawmaker from Muttahida Quami Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Monday withdrew his three bills from the Senate following motions under Rule 115 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in Senate, 2012.

MQM-P Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh withdrew his three bills following motions under Rule 115 which were the Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2019; National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019.