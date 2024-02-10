MQM-P workers celebrate victory in general election

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday celebrated their party's victory on National Assembly and Sindh Assembly seats in the general election here at the Pakistan House.

Hundreds of workers attended the ceremony, where sweets were distributed to mark the win.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool attributed the party's victory in the election to the sacrifices of its workers.

Senior Deputy Convenor Mustafa Kamal said by clinching the assembly seats from Karachi and Hyderabad, the MQM-P had probed it was representative of the people of two cities.

Dr Farooq Sattar said the urban area people had once again given their mandate to the party on February 08.

Dr Khalid Maqbool announced that the MQM-P would celebrate its victory on Sunday.