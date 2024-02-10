Open Menu

MQM-P Workers Celebrate Victory In General Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM

MQM-P workers celebrate victory in general election

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday celebrated their party's victory on National Assembly and Sindh Assembly seats in the general election here at the Pakistan House.

Hundreds of workers attended the ceremony, where sweets were distributed to mark the win.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool attributed the party's victory in the election to the sacrifices of its workers.

Senior Deputy Convenor Mustafa Kamal said by clinching the assembly seats from Karachi and Hyderabad, the MQM-P had probed it was representative of the people of two cities.

Dr Farooq Sattar said the urban area people had once again given their mandate to the party on February 08.

Dr Khalid Maqbool announced that the MQM-P would celebrate its victory on Sunday.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly MQM Farooq Sattar Khalid Maqbool Hyderabad February Sunday From Election 2018

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

8 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

9 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

9 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

9 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

10 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

10 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

10 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

16 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

19 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan