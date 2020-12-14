MQM-P workers like bulwark against anti-state elements

(@FahadShabbir)

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Monday observed the martyrs day and organized an event of 'Quran Khawani' at the party's office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Monday observed the martyrs day and organized an event of 'Quran Khawani' at the party's office.

Addressing the workers, MQM-P Sindh Organizing Committee's In-Charge Saleem Razzak said martyrs of the party were pride for all of them as they sacrificed their lives for the just cause of the party.

He emphasized that the same spirit was still existed among the MQM-P's dedicated workers who would not shy away from any sacrifice in their political struggle for the greater common good.

MQM-P Hyderabad Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said no power could detach the party's dedicated workers from the mission and objectives set by the party.

He added that the party's workers were like a bulwark against the anti-state elements who were placing hurdles on the path to the country's development, peace and prosperity.