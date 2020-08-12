UrduPoint.com
MQM (P) Workers To Celebrate Independence Day With Traditional Fervor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:11 PM

The leaders and workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) will celebrate the 73rd Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm and fervor by giving clear message to anti-state elements that Pakistanis are one nation and ready to sacrifice their lives for the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The leaders and workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) will celebrate the 73rd Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm and fervor by giving clear message to anti-state elements that Pakistanis are one nation and ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.

This was stated by the Organizer MQM (P) Hyderabad District Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui while visiting different union councils on Wednesday to review the preparations of Independence Day celebrations from the party workers.

He said Pakistan is the identity of all countrymen and by celebrating the Independence Day with zeal and fervor a clear message will be given to anti-state forces that we are one nation and no conspiracy can be hatched against us.

The MQM (P) will organize flag hoisting ceremonies in all town and union councils of Hyderabad and take out rallies to mark the day in befitting manner, he said and added that the party workers will also hoist national flag at their homes in all union councils of the district.

