MQM Pakistan Delegation Meets PM; Assures Support For Senate Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

MQM Pakistan delegation meets PM; assures support for Senate poll

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation comprising the Federal ministers and parliamentarians from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan here Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Ali Haider Zaidi, Aminul Haq, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh and Kunwar Naveed Jamil and Haider Rizvi, a PM Office press release said.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the overall political situation as well as the upcoming Senate election.

The MQM's Pakistan parliamentarians assured complete solidarity with the government for election of Upper House of the Parliament.

More Stories From Pakistan

