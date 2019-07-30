MQM Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddique vehicle stolen

Double cabin vehicle of MQM Pakistan leader and federal minister for information technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique has been stolen from Bahadurabad centre, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Double cabin vehicle of MQM Pakistan leader and Federal minister for information technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique has been stolen from Bahadurabad centre, Karachi.MQM has filed an application for the registration of FIR in this matter, however, initially vehicle engine and chassis number was provided to police.

This vehicle is registered on name of Khidmat e Khalaq foundation a welfare organization of MQM Pakistan.Registration number of vehicle is 3157-CU that was purchased on name of Khidmat e Khalaq foundation.On the other hand, police have started search of stolen vehicle with the help of CCTV camera footage installed outside Bahadur Abad centre.SSP Sharki Azfar said that they are confirming it while DIG Sharki Amir Farooqi said that they are doing investigation of the matter that from which place, vehicle stole.He said soon we will recover the vehicle.