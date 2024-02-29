Open Menu

MQM-Pakistan Leaders Urge Political Parties For National Dialogue Through Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Leaders of the Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-Pakistan) on Thursday urged all the political parties to hold a national dialogue through the forum of the Parliament as the country could not afford instability in the current situation.

In a press conference held here outside the Parliament House, Leaders of MQM-Pakistan including Mustafa Kamal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farooq Sattar said that Parliament was the main institution for dialogue and urged all political parties to work together for the development of the country.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that in a true democracy, the public representatives were elected from the general public. "Without empowering the general public, there is no benefit of democracy. The constitution benefited the rulers for the last 50 years, and now it should guarantee the safety of the general public," he said.

He stressed that his party's mandate was real and they came to the Parliament to change the fate of Pakistan.

To a question, Khalid Maqbool said that MQM-Pakistan was hopeful to bag more seats in the election and it would use legal platforms through democratic ways to register its complaints.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Kamal said that the MQM-Pakistan would keep its doors open for dialogue. "The masses have elected us to resolve their issues and not only for protests. The protests should be held in a democratic way."

"We have no personal demands as the aim of Parliament House is to resolve public issues. The dialogue should be held in the House", he added.

APP-qsr-ajb

