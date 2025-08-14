Open Menu

MQM Pakistan Mirpurkhas Celebrates 79th Independence Day With Zeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:28 PM

MQM Pakistan Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with zeal

MQM Pakistan Mirpurkhas District marked Pakistan's 79th Independence Day with traditional fervor and enthusiasm, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpurkhas on Thursday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) MQM Pakistan Mirpurkhas District marked Pakistan's 79th Independence Day with traditional fervor and enthusiasm, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpurkhas on Thursday.

According to the details, a dignified flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony was held at the district office, where Joint Incharge Sajid Khanzada and District In-charge Khalid Tabsum led the celebrations. The event featured the hoisting of the national flag, followed by the cutting of a cake to commemorate the joy of Independence Day.

The ceremony was attended by members of the district committee, UC office-bearers, and workers, who participated in large numbers. At the conclusion of the event, special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and nation, as well as for the success of MQM Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on the night of August 13, a grand rally was taken out from the district office under the leadership of Khalid Tabsum, Afaq Ahmed Khan, and Saleem Memon. The rally, which passed through various roads of the city, concluded back at the district office, with participants chanting slogans of "Long Live Pakistan" and "Long Live MQM Pakistan."

Spectacular fireworks displays were also held in various UCs of the city, adding to the festive atmosphere. Sweets were distributed among the participants, further enhancing the celebratory mood.

APP/hms/378

