MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Mutahida Quomi Movement Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday said that his party has joined hands with Pakistan Muslim League-N, to continue work for people of Karachi and Sindh.

We have had a discussion with PML-N leaders to contest the next elections in Sindh and Karachi areas, he said while talking to television news channel.

After general elections, he said, we will work together to resolve issues of the provincial capital and interior Sindh.

Political alliance with PML-N would speed up development works in Karachi, he added.

Meanwhile, a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to a news channel said that his party has no worries regarding the political alliance of MQM Pakistan and PML-N.

“We have serious challenges in Central Punjab in the next elections, “ he said.

He, however said that PPP will make all-out efforts to contest the next elections with full preparation. A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Ahsan Iqbal said that there was need to make collective efforts to boost the economy

of Pakistan.

In reply to a question, he said every political party had the political right to run the election campaign in any part of the country. About joint venture, he said the PML-N could not say anything before the elections. He said that decision for political alliance with any party could be made after general elections.