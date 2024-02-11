Open Menu

MQM, PML-N Leaders Agree To Work Together

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan met with the leadership of Muslim League-N at Jati Umra here on Sunday.

An important political discussion was held between Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and MQM leadership, party president Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders also participated in the meeting.

The MQM delegation was led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Governor Sindh Kamran Tesuri, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal were included in the delegation. The meeting discussed the future political situation.

According to the party sources, after the meeting between the delegation of Muslim League-N and MQM, the guest delegation has gone back, while the meeting between the two delegations lasted for 50 minutes.

During the meeting, PML-N and MQM decided to form a joint committee for the consultative process of government formation. The representative committee of both parties will contact other parliamentary parties. Both parties also agreed to contact other parties.

On this occasion, a consultation was also held regarding the newly elected members of the provincial assembly from Sindh.

Earlier, on their arrival in Raiwand, Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President Shehbaz Sharif along with the party leaders welcomed the MQM leaders.

