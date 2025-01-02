Open Menu

MQM-P’s Dr. Mohan Manjiani’s Seat Declared Vacant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM

MQM-P's Dr. Mohan Manjiani's seat declared vacant

The National Assembly Secretariat has officially declared the seat of Dr. Mohan Manjiani, a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), vacant from December 31 following his resignation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Secretariat has officially declared the seat of Dr. Mohan Manjiani, a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), vacant from December 31 following his resignation.

A notification confirming the vacancy, bearing the signature of the National Assembly Secretary General Tahoe Hussain, was issued here on Thursday.

Manjiani, who was elected to a reserved minority seat in the February 8 general elections, stepped down after consulting with the senior leadership of his party.

He submitted his resignation directly to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

