ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mohammad Farooq Sattar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-244 Karachi Gharbi-1 by securing 20,048 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Aftab Jahangir, an independent candidate, who bagged 14,073 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 38.95 percent in the constituency.