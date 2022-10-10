UrduPoint.com

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori Takes Oath As Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 08:48 PM

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh Governor

MQM- Pakistan's Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori was sworn in as 34th Sindh Governor in a simple ceremony held at Governor house here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :MQM- Pakistan's Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori was sworn in as 34th Sindh Governor in a simple ceremony held at Governor house here on Monday.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Mr. Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administered the oath to the newly apppointed Governor.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, ministers and other high level officials attended the ceremony.

The new Governor Kamran Tessori on the occasion said that he would take the issues of the province to the forums concerned for their resolution.

He thanked for trusting him and said that he would try his best to live up to expectations.

He also received felicitations after formally becoming the Governor of Sindh.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Resolution Chief Minister Sindh High Court Governor Turkish Lira Murad Ali Shah Best

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

28 seconds ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.